Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data
Over the past day, 6,637 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 535,906 cases were identified in the country, of which 5,382 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,381 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 449,377.
