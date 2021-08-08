Kazakhstan reports over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Over the past day, 7,802 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 634,214 cases were identified in the country, of which 6,764 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5,803 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 520,102.