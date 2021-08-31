16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Kazakhstan 31 August 2021 08:33 (UTC+04:00)
16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

As of August 31, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread. Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus «green zone». The country is in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has reported 4,322 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 6,533 more people have beaten the virus in the country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to expand entrepreneur access to foreign markets Economy 09:16
Azerbaijan E-Gov Dev't Center signs tender contract ICT 09:15
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring security at Kabul airport Politics 09:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of currency exchange operations for 7M2021 Finance 09:12
6.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand Other News 08:55
16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 08:33
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks Other News 08:17
Improvement of balance of payments has positive effect on stability of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - Investment Company Finance 08:03
Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:32
Explosion rocks town in Lebanon’s northern district of Bcharre Arab World 06:43
Japan PM Suga's party ally to step down ahead of election World 05:38
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher US 04:41
Attack on police station in NE Colombia injures 14 Other News 03:43
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel Europe 02:45
UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, China and Russia abstain World 01:55
US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul US 01:03
Afghan airport bombing survivors say some civilians killed by U.S. bullets Other News 00:48
USAID strengthens Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19 Business 00:05
Jet fuel remains main problematic link in oil industry - Russian expert Oil&Gas 30 August 23:59
UN chief hails phase-out of leaded petrol Oil&Gas 30 August 23:41
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Austria talk on expanding humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 23:18
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 30 August 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 22:38
UN General Assembly calls for support for Haiti in wake of earthquake World 30 August 22:14
Foreign Ministry: Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees, but provides assistance in transit Uzbekistan 30 August 21:38
Azerbaijan holds conference dedicated to people missing as result of Armenian aggression (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 21:29
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years Society 30 August 21:27
Volume of cargo shipped from Singapore through Turkish ports in 7M2021 published Turkey 30 August 21:23
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 30 August 21:22
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha Politics 30 August 21:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 31 Oil&Gas 30 August 21:21
Uzbekistan chemical enterprises increase product output Business 30 August 21:21
Latest data on cargo traffic from Tunis via Turkish ports published Turkey 30 August 21:13
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy to attract consulting services via tender Tenders 30 August 21:09
Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 30 August 21:04
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 21:02
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment from Ukraine via local ports Turkey 30 August 20:59
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 20:58
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan rise in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 20:56
Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing Turkey 30 August 20:52
Egypt boosts import of Turkish cars Turkey 30 August 20:52
Shusha waited for us, we had to come, and we did - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:50
If Shusha - Armenian city, then why wasn’t single building constructed here? - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:41
Azerbaijani president talks Shusha reconstruction details Politics 30 August 20:12
Black page of Azerbaijan's history is behind us, we are able to breathe again - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:02
Today, Shusha is being revitalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:42
Renovation of Yukhari Govharagha Mosque nearing completion - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:34
Polad Bulbuloglu restored his father's house - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:25
Azerbaijan's president talks plan to build residential buildings in Shusha Politics 30 August 19:16
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president Politics 30 August 19:14
There is no concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, says Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:13
My father was 59 when Vagif Poetry Days were held, I am 59 now - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:10
Next year we will celebrate 270th anniversary of Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:01
Negotiations lasted for about 30 years, but to no avail - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
After occupation of Shusha, mausoleum of Vagif was destroyed by vandals - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
Thanks to great leader, mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was erected in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:32
Georgia to support exporting enterprises Finance 30 August 18:17
Turkmenistan proposes to improve UN Mission activities given realities of modern Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 18:14
Uzbekistan, Serbia to sign agreement on protection of investments Business 30 August 18:13
Ukraine discloses share of local agricultural products in export to Azerbaijan Economy 30 August 17:53
Turkmenistan counting on support of UN member states in efforts to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijan almost doubles exports to Belarus Business 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas Society 30 August 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 30 August 17:25
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad Israel 30 August 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.30 Society 30 August 17:22
Kazakhstan reports decrease in manufacturing of silver Business 30 August 17:20
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin Russia 30 August 17:19
Manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro automaker up Business 30 August 17:18
Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries Society 30 August 17:17
Many cities and villages in Iran supplied with gas - NIGC Oil&Gas 30 August 17:16
Turkmenistan reveals volume of waste paper processed by private enterprises Turkmenistan 30 August 17:16
Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 3,087 people over past day Kyrgyzstan 30 August 17:14
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic via local ports from Greece in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 17:11
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties Arab World 30 August 17:08
AIFC to support promotion of Kazakhstan-made products in foreign markets Business 30 August 17:08
Azerbaijan launches online app for entrepreneurs - Agency for SMEs Economy 30 August 17:04
Dollarization on bank deposits of individuals decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 30 August 17:03
President Aliyev: We are in Shusha today, and from now on we will live here Politics 30 August 16:59
Azerbaijan to launch new pharmaceutical plant jointly with Russia in 2021 Economy 30 August 16:58
Iran plans to barter oil with construction of civil projects - minister Business 30 August 16:56
India-Bangladesh Air Bubble Flights To Resume From September 3 Other News 30 August 16:53
Uzbekistan ready to help Germany evacuate Afghan citizens Uzbekistan 30 August 16:51
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA Nuclear Program 30 August 16:50
IsDB Institute and Oxford Initiative Launch Reports Series Assessing Multidimensional Poverty in IsDB Member Countries Arab World 30 August 16:39
Iran declares data on cargo transportation in East Azerbaijan Province Transport 30 August 16:36
Turkmenistan’s paper manufacturer eyes expanding production capacity Business 30 August 16:36
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry signs contract on funding administrative office's repair Finance 30 August 16:35
Man heavily injured following mine blast in Azerbaijani village bordering Armenia Politics 30 August 16:34
Iran looks to have budget for COVID-19 vaccine - Plan and Budget Organization Business 30 August 16:21
Iran’s GTC pays main part of money for purchased wheat in Semnan Province Business 30 August 16:09
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Russia in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 16:07
Azerbaijan launches mobile app for checking COVID passports Society 30 August 16:04
CBA expanding international cooperation on information, cyber security ICT 30 August 16:00
Russian Nordwind Airlines postpone Perm-Baku flights Transport 30 August 15:59
Azerbaijan unveils volume of gas exports to Iran for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 30 August 15:56
Azerbaijan's PASHA Sigorta records stable fees on professional liability insurance Finance 30 August 15:56
Azerbaijan notes growth in population's nominal income Finance 30 August 15:49
Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla US 30 August 15:48
Azerbaijan discloses data on mine clearance in liberated territories Society 30 August 15:47
All news