3,639 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 8 September 2021 07:35 (UTC+04:00)
3,639 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Over the past day, 3, 639 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 824,118 cases were identified in the country, of which 9,987 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 6,894 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 734,883.

