1,953 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,953 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 890,993 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,292 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,238 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 828,328.
