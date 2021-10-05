1,624 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,624 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 894,334 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,350 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,257 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 832,498.