Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network

Kazakhstan 5 October 2021 20:15 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network
Opening of Zangazur corridor would give new opportunities for Armenia which is in need of economic dev't - New Europe
Opening of Zangazur corridor would give new opportunities for Armenia which is in need of economic dev't - New Europe
Council of Europe holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures
Council of Europe holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures
There's opportunity to rebuild S.Caucasus, that's secure, prosperous - EU Special Rep
There's opportunity to rebuild S.Caucasus, that's secure, prosperous - EU Special Rep
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20:55
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan Economy 20:30
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank simplifies lending conditions Finance 20:18
Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network Kazakhstan 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19:40
Azerbaijan confirms 826 more COVID-19 cases, 1,597 recoveries Society 19:36
Webinar on Garments Industry organised by the Embassy of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 19:16
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of COVID-19 on jewelry market Economy 19:11
Preparation work for holding Int'l Business Forum in Baku underway Economy 18:46
Baku to hold IB Forum through organizational support of SMBDA, Turkish MUSIAD (PHOTO) Economy 18:26
Huseyniyye Mosque in Baku suspended due to COVID-19 – ministry Society 18:12
Azerbaijani Wikipedia volunteers posting articles about Second Karabakh War Society 18:07
U.S. trade deficit jumps to record high in August US 17:50
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev Politics 17:44
Region will return to its previous state, everyone should know this - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:44
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev Politics 17:44
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia Georgia 17:41
Iran declares details of passenger, cargo transportation through country’s airports Transport 17:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction with participation of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Finance 17:35
Turkmenistan reveals recent data on transactions in stock market Turkmenistan 17:35
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold joint press conference (PHOTO) Politics 17:33
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy building reinforcement Tenders 17:31
Israel to sell air defense systems to Czech Republic Israel 17:16
EU Commission to launch EU budget rules review on Oct 19 Europe 17:10
Qatar energy minister says current gas market conditions unhealthy Arab World 17:09
Turkey sees increase in leather goods exports for 9M2021 Turkey 17:07
Turkey announces growth in chemicals exports for 9M2021 Turkey 17:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" military exercises in Nakhchivan continue (PHOTO) Politics 17:04
Data on car shipments between Turkey's Samsun, Russia's Temryuk ports disclosed Turkey 17:03
Sales in Baku trading network up Economy 17:01
Drawing competition among children - "Add color to love for the Motherland!" Society 16:59
Turkmenistan to develop ‘Export Platform’ Turkmenistan 16:56
We ended the war with Victory, now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too - President Aliyev Politics 16:48
Belarus boosts imports from Turkmenistan Business 16:47
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 16:46
We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev Politics 16:45
Iran bans Azerbaijani military planes to fly through its territory to Nakhchivan Politics 16:44
Georgia lifts several COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 16:39
EU needs new tools to reduce exposure to gas market fluctuations Oil&Gas 16:31
Oil prices could rise substantially higher than current level – Saxo Bank Oil&Gas 16:08
Heartfelt moments from meeting of President Aliyev with public representatives in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:06
Uzbekistan intends to increase volume of production of building materials Business 16:05
Kazakhstan to build new sturgeon factory Kazakhstan 16:02
Iran plans to reduce petrochemical imports in favor of domestic production Oil&Gas 15:58
Georgia increases import of vehicles Georgia 15:51
Israel cabinet approves new member to central bank's MPC Israel 15:44
UAE non-oil private sector grows but employment slows down in Sept Arab World 15:43
Oil production to be stable over next five years - Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry Kazakhstan 15:41
Portugal to give booster COVID-19 shot to older adults Europe 15:39
PepsiCo raises annual revenue forecast as soda demand jumps US 15:37
Kazakhstan to gradually reduce area under rice, cotton crops Kazakhstan 15:34
Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with Turkish and Georgian counterparts (PHOTO) Politics 15:33
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan among top gasoline importers to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:32
Turkish, Saudi Arabian, Netherlands' companies to commission TPPs in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:29
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep Economy 15:07
Masdar, ACWA Power to commission 4 wind farms in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:04
Adani to invest about $70 bn in green energy value chain Other News 15:03
Iran issues licenses for setting up of enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 14:59
Uzbekistan to commission half a dozen of PV power plants by 2023 Oil&Gas 14:56
Baku Network Expert Platform, Turkish ATA Platform sign co-op agreement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan records decrease in car sales for 8M2021 Transport 14:50
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2022 world oil demand Oil&Gas 14:43
Iran sees increase non-oil GDP growth Business 14:38
Europe to see increase in gasoline demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 14:35
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 5 Society 14:35
Iran shares data on volume of products sold via liter on IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:34
Indian Navy to operate mix of nuclear and conventional diesel-electric submarines: Govt Other News 14:22
Iran to legally challenge trawling Business 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:03
Some Iranian provincial mullah recently opened his mouth and fabricated slander against Azerbaijan, I said not to pay attention - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 13:54
At meeting in Vienna, FMs of Minsk Group countries gave me text of statement, I said that I would not sign it - President Aliyev Politics 13:46
Iran Customs Administration to release imported human serum Business 13:45
Development plan of Jabrayil city presented to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan to begin COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 years old Society 13:13
President Ilham Aliyev calls President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Politics 13:08
Georgia, NATO hold joint naval exercises in Black Sea Georgia 12:51
End been put to mythology, nobody talks about “invincible Armenian army” any more, says Azerbaijani president Politics 12:48
Baseless accusations against us will not remain unanswered - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:47
Saudi non-oil new business growth at seven-year high in Sept Arab World 12:46
Our Great Return began with Jabrayil - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:46
UK co Marlowe buys Israeli compliance tools co VinciWorks Europe 12:44
We won, created new reality, so everyone must and will reckon with this reality - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Russia to launch Luna-25 automatic station in July 2022 — Roscosmos Russia 12:42
Liberation of Jabrayil began five years ago - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
Gas prices in Europe nearly reach $1,250 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:40
Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft US 12:38
We mobilized all our resources and will continue to do so in order to restore Jabrayil and all other districts - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 12:38
Public catering turnover in Azerbaijani capital increases Economy 12:26
70% of India's adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Other News 12:21
New sub-zones to be constructed on ‘Seaport Aktau’ SEZ in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 12:13
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 5 Uzbekistan 12:12
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport looks to commission new container terminal Transport 12:11
Iran to assign its oil-related plans to local companies Oil&Gas 12:09
Azerbaijan launches new mechanism to support businessmen Business 12:09
Favorable autumn campaign from CityNet continues ICT 12:00
OPEC decision shows it’s not yet convinced about market stability Oil&Gas 11:59
Bank of Georgia to offer specific loan in agricultural sector Georgia 11:48
SOCAR reduces LPG supplies to Ukraine Oil&Gas 11:44
All news