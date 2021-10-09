1,940 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,940 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 902,061 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,489 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,399 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 843,654.