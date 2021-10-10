Kazakhstan logs 1,863 more COVID-19 cases
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,863 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
292 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 344 in Almaty, 53 in Shymkent, 98 in Akmola region, 60 in Aktobe region, 149 in Almaty region, 46 in Atyrau region, 101 in Est Kazakhstan, 19 in Zhambyl region, 67 in West Kazakhstan, 154 in Karaganda region, 97 in Kostanay region, 35 in Kyzylorda region, 14 in Mangistau region, 159 in Pavlodar region, 146 in North Kazakhstan, 29 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 903,924.
Все права защищены. Используйте активную ссылку на inform.kz https://www.inform.kz/en/kazakhstan-logs-1-863-more-covid-19-cases_a3846953
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian RBC TV channel on October 10, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Press attachés, foreign journalists visit historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijani Shusha (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut roads
President Ilham Aliyev visits Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
AnchorGet iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Mini from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free during the 3 months!
Hadrut operation memories: Armenians were taught lesson they'll remember for a long time (PHOTO/VIDEO)