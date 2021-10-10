Kazakhstan logs 1,863 more COVID-19 cases

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,863 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

292 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 344 in Almaty, 53 in Shymkent, 98 in Akmola region, 60 in Aktobe region, 149 in Almaty region, 46 in Atyrau region, 101 in Est Kazakhstan, 19 in Zhambyl region, 67 in West Kazakhstan, 154 in Karaganda region, 97 in Kostanay region, 35 in Kyzylorda region, 14 in Mangistau region, 159 in Pavlodar region, 146 in North Kazakhstan, 29 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 903,924.

