1,717 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,717 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 905,641 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,559 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,444 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 847,456.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva called upon international community not to remain indifferent on October 11, 2020
There was virtually no population here. Hadrut may have been inhabited by a thousand people - President Aliyev (VIDEO)
People of Azerbaijan stood behind our Army, stood behind me, believed in us and were absolutely sure that we would win a historic victory, and this is exactly what happened - President Aliyev
Armenia's history is false, their past is false, their statehood is false and their mythology is false - President Aliyev
At least a few billion dollars have been raised by Hayastan fund in the last 30 years, and the fate of that money, as they say, is unknown - President Aliyev
Main direction of the development of Hadrut settlement and Khojavand district will be agriculture - President Aliyev
Successful completion of Hadrut operation allowed us opportunity to achieve our goal of liberating Karabakh - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)
I believe that our architects and builders will prepare new Hadrut master plan in the next month - President Aliyev (VIDEO)
Armenia's Ministry of Defense – it is probably worth changing its name to ministry of falsehood - President Aliyev
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian RBC TV channel on October 10, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Press attachés, foreign journalists visit historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijani Shusha (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev visits Tugh village together with members of general public of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev views construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev visits Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO)