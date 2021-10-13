1,707 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,707 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 908,847 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,613 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,958 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 850,849.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Turk TV channel on October 13, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva takes control of treatment of 10-year-old child suffering from leukemia (PHOTO)
Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani wrestlers who return from World Wrestling Championship in Oslo (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish customs agreement to provide platform for international co-op - Georgian official