1,900 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,900 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 914,699 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,700 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,954 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 856,930.