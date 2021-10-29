1,697 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,697 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 936,084 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,053 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,241 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 881,124.