Kazakhstan confirms 1,607 new COVID cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,607 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 937,691 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,079 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,698 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 883,822.