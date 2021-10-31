Kazakhstan reports 1,526 new COVID cases in 24 hr

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,526 new cases of coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

135 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 221 in Almaty, 35 in Shymkent, 127 in Akmola region, 37 in Aktobe region, 103 in Almaty region, 21 in Atyrau region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 22 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan, 142 in Karaganda region, 130 in Kostanay region, 27 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 217 in Pavlodar region, 162 in North Kazakhstan, 33 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s count to 939,217.