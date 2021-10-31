Over 7.4 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign rates, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
8,291,167 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 7,491,227 were given both as of October 31, 2021, it said in a statement.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns release of Armenian terrorist who killed Turkish consul - statement