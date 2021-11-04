1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Over the past day, 1,396 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 944,501 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,181 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,321 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 894,468.
