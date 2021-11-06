1,328 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,328 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 947,250 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,225 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,447 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 899,028.