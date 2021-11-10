Revaccination campaign to kick off in Kazakhstan Nov 22

Revaccination against the coronavirus infection will kick off in Kazakhstan on November 22, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

At the regular Government’s session, Minister Tsoi revealed that the revaccination will be held at the instruction of the Head of State and upon recommendation of the special commission for immunization of the population.

According to him, the revaccination campaign is set to be divided into two stages. Since healthcare workers, teachers and employees of national law-enforcement agencies were the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they are the first in line for revaccination.

People aged 60 and over and those with negative antigen tests are eligible for revaccination within the first stage as well, the minister added. The rest of the population will be revaccinated within the framework of the second stage.

Minister Tsoi asked akims (governors) of the regions and akims (mayors) of the cities to arrange the revaccination campaign locally starting from November 22. Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to start the revaccination campaign countrywide.