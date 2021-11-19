1,125 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,125 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 961,734 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,517 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,554 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 922,753.
