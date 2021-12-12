Affiliate Centers of Fourth Industrial Revolution of Kazakhstan and the UAE establish coop

Kazakhstan 12 December 2021
The heads of the Affiliate Centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pavel Koktyshev and Mariam Al Muhairi agreed on cooperation, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Centres 4IR of the two countries will exchange experience on an ongoing basis, as well as assist in the development of national 4IR strategies and public-private initiatives in the field of new technologies at the local level, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The C4IR UAE officially opened in April 2019 and has achieved focal point status for multi-stakeholder dialogue. The Centre plays a critical role in creating Industry 4.0 technology management best practices in the Middle East and North Africa region. It currently focuses on three emerging technology portfolios: precision medicine, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and blockchain.

Taking into account the experience of the UAE, the Affiliate Centre for 4IR in Kazakhstan will improve the mechanisms, procedures and principles of innovation regulation in order to reduce legislative barriers and create real prerequisites for the implementation of new technologies.

Astana International Financial Centre was established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as part of the National Plan «100 steps to implement five institutional reforms». On July 2, 2020, as part of the meeting of the AIFC Management Council, the Center's Development Strategy was adopted until 2025. According to it, the vision of the AIFC is to become a leading international financial centre in the region, including Central Asia, the Caucasus, the EAEU countries, Western China, Mongolia and Eastern Europe.

The mission of AIFC is to promote the sustainable long-term development of the region. As the Head of State noted, K.Tokayev, «The AIFC with its unique capabilities can act as a universal platform connecting the countries of the region.» www.aifc.kz

AIFC Tech Hub is the meeting point for global start-ups, entrepreneurs, corporations, investors, experts, and specialists in the field of innovation. Technology development in the AIFC includes programs to support startups, corporate innovations, the venture capital market, specially developed rules and a regulator that allow testing products and solutions in the field of technology. https://tech.aifc.kz/

The affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. WEF founded the global network of the Centres for the 4IR, which brings together global companies, governments, startups, small and medium enterprises, academia, and international organizations from around the world to work together in 9 innovative areas. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.

