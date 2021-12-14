COVID-19 cases reduced by 31% for past 2 weeks, Kazakh Minister
Over the past 2 weeks the number of coronavirus cases decreased by 31%, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
As stated there, Kazakhstan reported 980,372 coronavirus positive and 83,437 coronavirus negative cases. Over 96% of patients have recovered.
He noted that reproductive number stands at 0.89 reducing by 1.2 times as compared to August.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium on working visit to participate in VI Summit of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO/VIDEO)
MP Konul Nurullayeva draws attention of Arabic media to historical reality created by Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Mined everywhere, but has European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev
I would like our other football clubs to follow in your footsteps - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club
Uniform of Qarabag football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - Russian ambassador