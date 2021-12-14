COVID-19 cases reduced by 31% for past 2 weeks, Kazakh Minister

Over the past 2 weeks the number of coronavirus cases decreased by 31%, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

As stated there, Kazakhstan reported 980,372 coronavirus positive and 83,437 coronavirus negative cases. Over 96% of patients have recovered.

He noted that reproductive number stands at 0.89 reducing by 1.2 times as compared to August.