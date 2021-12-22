Kazakhstan confirms 416 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
Over the past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
65 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 35 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 42 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 13 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 49 in Karaganda region, 36 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 47 in Pavlodar region, 69 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 984,079.
