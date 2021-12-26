399 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr in Kazakhstan
399 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
In total, 985,857 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,974 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 633 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 957,267.
