Kazakhstan adds 342 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has reported 342 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases – 65. Karaganda region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 51. Akmola region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 48. Pavlodar region has reported 44 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty city – 41, North Kazakhstan region – 35, Kostanay region – 17, East Kazakhstan region – 12, and Almaty region – 10. Eight more infections have been logged in West Kazakhstan region, three in Shymkent city, three in Atyrau region, two in Zhambyl region, two in Kyzylorda region, and one in Turkestan region. The country has so far reported 986,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

