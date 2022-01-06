Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Tajikistan intends to join CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan
Russia’s trade with Tajikistan reach $1.13 bln in 2021
Siemens to renew SCADA systems of STAR Refinery Oil&Gas 15:22
New video conferencing web platform launched in Azerbaijan ICT 15:16
Iran and Afghanistan to meet over water allocation of Helmand River Oil&Gas 15:16
Georgia's export of ferro-alloys growing Georgia 15:16
Gas swapping is starting point for energy cooperation in region - Iran’s Energy Committee Oil&Gas 15:09
Internet access resumed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:08
Iran eyes increase in cargo transportation via Bandar Abbas International Airport Transport 15:05
Marauders attack offices of several TV channels in Kazakhstan's Almaty Kazakhstan 14:47
Jaishankar holds talks with Australia, Indonesia, Maldives, Bhutan counterparts Other News 14:46
Iran shares data on mobile phones import Business 14:39
Kazakh Air Astana suspends flight from Almaty to Baku Transport 14:38
Shares of Kazakh companies drop on London Stock Exchange Kazakhstan 14:37
French Bi1 grocery store chain enters Uzbek market Uzbekistan 14:36
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks results of foreign currency auction Finance 14:36
Kazakhstan increases wine imports from Georgia Georgia 14:35
Iran hopes stability in Kazakhstan to be restored soon - MFA Politics 14:35
Baku Transport Agency talks details of bus accident on Zikh highway Other News 14:34
Uzbek Ministry announces tender for construction of new solar power plant Uzbekistan 14:07
Vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company continue to transport goods in direction of Kazakhstan Transport 14:07
Turkic Council expresses readiness to support Kazakhstan as needed - statement Politics 14:03
Swap of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan via Iran to lead to positive results – Iranian analyst Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijan to build underway pedestrian crossings on its first toll highway Society 13:52
Uzbek Central Bank names leading regions of Uzbekistan in terms of volume of loans issued Uzbekistan 13:50
Azerbaijan’s Azersu opens tender to buy smart cards for water meters Tenders 13:50
Landing Choices, Crew Escape System In Gaganyaan Module: Report Other News 13:47
Iran records lowest unemployment rate in 25 years - SCI Business 13:46
PMO sees increase in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 13:34
Iran halts livestock export to Oman Business 13:33
Iran increases support for digital businesses Business 13:26
Tehran Stock Exchange gains more points on Jan. 5 Finance 13:12
Airports in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Aktobe, Aktau closed due to protest actions Kazakhstan 13:10
Kyrgyzstan evacuating its citizens from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:10
Azerbaijan sets maximum allowed prices for flour and bread Economy 13:09
Volume of essential goods unloaded in Iranian ports up Transport 13:04
Britain's Next raises profit guidance for fifth time in 10 months Europe 12:34
Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread Other News 12:31
Tajikistan intends to join CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan Tajikistan 12:26
Several buses collide in Baku (VIDEO) Other News 12:22
Turkmen agro-industrial complex shares licorice root production data Business 12:16
SOCAR Turkey names new head of Natural Gas Business Unit Oil&Gas 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at new building of “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque in Yenı Gunashli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:04
Russian peacekeeping forces begin to fulfill tasks in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:58
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Kazakhstan Politics 11:54
Georgia names its TOP-5 wine importers in 11M2021 Georgia 11:54
China reacts to situation in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:53
Uzbekistan Airways suspends more flights to cities of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 11:51
Iran’s pistachio exports down Business 11:50
Over thousand people suffer as result of riots in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:49
European gas prices may rise amid depleted storage, supply concerns Oil&Gas 11:38
Kazakhstan to ensure restoring work of banks, financial organizations Kazakhstan 11:34
Uzbekistan reveals volume of bank loans allocated to economic sectors in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 11:33
Nizami Ganjavi International Center publishes digital version of “The Magic of the Pen” (VIDEO) Society 11:31
CSTO's collective peacekeeping forces sent to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:26
Select OPEC+ to see baseline levels of production increase Oil&Gas 11:23
Fundamentals to revert from oil undersupply to oversupply in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:11
Kazakhstan to create special investigative group to reveal causes of riots Kazakhstan 11:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:03
Azerbaijan's Caspian Shipping Company to purchase steel pipes via tender Tenders 11:01
Turkey’s cement exports to Georgia down Georgia 11:00
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 6 Georgia 10:56
Students of Baku Higher Oil School win ‘NETTY-2021’ Award (PHOTO) Society 10:55
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev voices support to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:55
TAP played crucial role in Italy’s record gas consumption in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 8 Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 6 Economy 10:40
Azerbaijan's Guarantee Fund shares data on issued mortgage loans in 2021 Economy 10:34
New chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms appointed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:31
Turkmenhimiya opens tender to dismantle unused industrial facilities Tenders 10:30
SOCAR discloses oil transportation volume via Baku-Supsa Oil&Gas 10:23
Turkmenistan’s Mary region to expand potato growing land Business 10:15
Dozens of attackers in Kazakhstan’s Almaty neutralized during night riots – police Kazakhstan 10:09
How will Azerbaijan benefit from gas swap with Turkmenistan, Iran? – ANALYSIS Oil&Gas 09:50
Hundreds of European fascists travelled to join Armenia during Karabakh war and largely gone unnoticed - New Eastern Europe Armenia 09:47
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 5, 2022 Uzbekistan 09:42
Oil falls from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge Oil&Gas 09:26
First freight train on Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul route reaches Ankara Turkey 09:17
Kazakhstan to continue ensuring rights of citizens and safety of foreigners - MFA Kazakhstan 09:14
Banks and stock exchange suspend operations in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:04
Intensive shooting underway between military and armed people in Almaty Kazakhstan 08:29
CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan will ensure safety of facilities and infrastructure Kazakhstan 08:24
A partnership to carry India into net-zero future Other News 07:59
Chinese, Turkmen presidents exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties Turkmenistan 07:28
Covaxin, Covishield mix and match 4 times as effective: Study Other News 06:45
N.Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test World 05:43
India's TS Tirumurti assumes new chair of UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Other News 04:48
Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan appeals to citizens Society 04:10
Iran's top nuclear negotiator terms Vienna talks as constructive, progressive Nuclear Program 03:59
Cavushoglu, Stoltenberg hold phone call ahead of critical NATO talks Turkey 03:24
New Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan appointed Kazakhstan 02:17
CSTO sends its peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 01:32
Two servicemen dead in Kazakhstan during anti-terrorist operation in Almaty Int’l Airport Kazakhstan 00:19
Heads of CSTO countries begin consultations in connection with appeal of President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 00:05
Kazakhstan names casualties among law enforcement as result of public unrest Kazakhstan 5 January 23:56
Almaty Airport freed from protestors, resumes operations Kazakhstan 5 January 23:55
Anti-terrorist special operation underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty Kazakhstan 5 January 23:35
Kazakh president changes Head of National Security Committee Kazakhstan 5 January 23:29
President of Kazakhstan appeals to CSTO due to situation in the country Kazakhstan 5 January 23:10
Pre-departure tests for travellers in UK to be scrapped from Friday Europe 5 January 22:48
State of emergency imposed all across Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 5 January 22:03
Kyrgyzstan’s leadership monitoring situation in Kazakhstan - press secretary of president Kyrgyzstan 5 January 21:36
