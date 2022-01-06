Kazakhstan opens criminal cases in connection with riots
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
Criminal cases have been opened in Kazakhstan in connection with the riots, a pre-trial investigation of acts of terrorism has begun, the Khabar-24 TV channel reported, Trend reports citing TASS.
Those guilty of organizing mass riots in Kazakhstan face from 8 years in prison to life in prison.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan
Vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company continue to transport goods in direction of Kazakhstan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at new building of “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque in Yenı Gunashli (PHOTO/VIDEO)