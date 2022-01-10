Colonel of National Security Committee found dead in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Colonel of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Azamat Ibraev was found dead in the country's Nur-Sultan city, Trend reports with reference to the National Security Committee.

The body of Colonel Ibraev was found in the yard of his house on January 10, 2022. The pre-trial investigation is underway.