New PM appointed in Kazakhstan (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 09:28)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
Trend:
The Parliament of Kazakhstan unanimously approved the candidature of Alikhan Smailov as prime minister, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media on Jan. 11.
Smailov was nominated for the post of the PM by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
After the dissolution of the Kazakh government on January 5, 2022, Smailov served as acting prime minister.
Previously, Smailov also served as finance minister and first deputy prime minister.
