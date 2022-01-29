Politics and economy goes hand in hand - Kazakh president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jauary 29
Trend:
Politics and economy goes hand in hand, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.
"One cannot say that politics does not affect economy, and vice versa," he said.
"My goal as a president is to achieve success in transformation of political system and the society. The politic and economic changes have to come hand in hand. We don't have time to be achieving it separately," he added.
