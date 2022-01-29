Kazakh president comments on need for international investigation of rallies in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

I don't think that there is a need for international investigation of rallies in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"We have the sources, we can manage the investigation on our own," he said.

Commenting on the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on the rallies in Almaty, Tokayev noted that this is not the first time the European Parliament adopts an untimely resolution.