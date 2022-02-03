7,656 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 3 February 2022 07:51 (UTC+04:00)
7,656 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Over the past day, 7,656 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 1,253,759 cases were identified in the country, of which 13,295 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 16,371 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 1,114,833.

