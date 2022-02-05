Kazakhstan's oil company opens tender to purchase vehicles

Kazakhstan 5 February 2022 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's oil company opens tender to purchase vehicles
Latest
EBRD interested in cooperation on renewables in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:30
Kazakhstan unveils GDP growth forecast for 2022 Central Asia 12:29
Airbus may make engines for hydrogen fuelled planes Europe 12:23
UAE's Masdar talks terms of solar power plant construction in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:16
Chinese businesses interested in exploiting Turkmen transit Transport 12:14
Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high Finance 12:11
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to purchase tires Kazakhstan 11:55
Fuel price increase inevitable in Georgia – Wissol Georgia 11:49
Turkish company eyes to increase soft drinks production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:48
Uzbekistan eyes to increase leather and footwear production Uzbekistan 11:43
Kazakhstan's oil company opens tender to purchase vehicles Kazakhstan 11:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijani foreign exchange market Finance 11:26
Kazakhstan's ore output volume for 2021 unveiled Business 11:12
Ford to suspend or cut output at 8 of its factories due to chip shortage US 11:07
Sulfur manufacturing up in Kazakhstan Business 11:03
India shares GDP growth forecast, budget for 2022-23 Other News 10:51
SOCAR Georgia Gas opens tender on laser gas analyzer, procurement of wrappers for pipes, seals Tenders 10:46
Uzbek company increasing supply of legumes to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 10:42
Iranian currency rates for February 5 Finance 10:40
Iran's cement, steel production down Business 10:06
Azerbaijan's MoD appeals to relatives, friends of servicemen Society 10:02
Iran eyes reaching self-sufficiency in rice production Business 10:01
Iran eyeing to expand tourism ties with Oman Iran 09:59
Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia Arab World 09:57
Investment value of Ionian Adriatic Pipeline disclosed Oil&Gas 09:57
Turkmenistan and UK keep talks on potential projects afloat Business 09:54
Iran set to use blockchain method in trade with Oman Business 09:53
Iran swapping livestock with petroleum goods in trade with Brazil Business 09:50
Azerbaijan Railways to receive locomotive equipment manufactured by Russian plant Transport 09:48
Montenegro hopes to get access to Southern Gas Corridor shortly - state secretary (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:10
5.7-magnitude quake hits 45 km SW of Ashkāsham, Afghanistan Other News 08:55
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into a major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources - minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:34
Roadmap for implementation of priorities of Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship signed Kazakhstan 08:10
6 injured in security check post attack in SW Pakistan Other News 07:39
Peru's Castillo to reshuffle Cabinet days after PM comes under scrutiny for abuse Other News 06:54
Turkey’s population is now 84.6 million, Istanbul reverts to rise Turkey 06:13
U.S. restores sanctions waiver to Iran with nuclear talks in final phase US 05:31
EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters Europe 04:46
U.S. CDC recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after FDA's full approval US 04:03
WHO calls for global inequality in cancer treatment to be addressed World 03:18
Omicron causes fewer hospitalizations than Delta: study World 02:36
Israel eases COVID-19 restrictions as active cases fall Israel 01:53
Peru light plane crash at Nazca Lines kills five tourists, two crew Other News 01:27
Electric buses to run in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Uzbekistan 00:46
U.S. soldiers expected to land in Poland on Saturday US 00:09
US Embassy hands over equipment to Defense and Internal Affairs Ministries Georgia 4 February 23:37
UK to face massive tax revenue loss due to end of petrol cars Europe 4 February 23:18
Turkey is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to enable maximum benefit from TANAP - minister Turkey 4 February 22:28
Transport and communications are important area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and EU - minister Politics 4 February 22:13
EU allocates 2 billion euros to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 4 February 22:10
Russia to invest 73m euro in Iran’s Sirik power plant Iran 4 February 22:03
Agreement on sending UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia reached Politics 4 February 21:16
Azerbaijan ready to start delimitation, demarcation process with Armenia without preconditions - FM Politics 4 February 20:23
UAE's Masdar talks projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and future co-op (Exclusive) Azerbaijan 4 February 20:07
EU ready to contribute to establishment of peace in South Caucasus - EU Commissioner Politics 4 February 20:05
EU committed to partnership with Azerbaijan in energy sector - EU Commissioner Politics 4 February 20:03
Financing of EU projects in Azerbaijan within Eastern Partnership continue - FM Politics 4 February 20:03
President Ilham Aliyev, President of France, President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia hold video conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 4 February 20:02
Azerbaijan pays special attention to equal, mutually beneficial co-op with EU - FM Politics 4 February 19:25
Price fluctuations highlighted strategic importance of infrastructures such as Southern Gas Corridor - Vannia Gava Oil&Gas 4 February 19:13
EU, Azerbaijan may sign new comprehensive agreement in 2022 - Azerbaijan's FM Politics 4 February 19:12
Bulgaria has interest in possible additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan – minister Oil&Gas 4 February 19:07
Additional volumes of gas will be required to supply gas to our liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:58
Since last December, TAP can deliver almost 10bcm of gas to European market - Commissioner Economy 4 February 18:53
Albania will receive Azerbaijani gas as soon as it completes construction of its gas distribution network - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:49
Proven gas reserves of Azerbaijan are 2.6 trillion cubic meters - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:48
BP shows big interest in working on liberated territories, particularly, in Jabrayil - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:42
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company opens tender for audit services Tenders 4 February 18:39
“Absheron” stage 1 will produce 1.5 billion cubic meters - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:38
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts potassium chloride up for sale Business 4 February 18:38
Azerbaijan holds classes in army as part of new training period (VIDEO) Politics 4 February 18:38
Southern Gas Corridor completed, but our work continues - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:35
President Ilham Aliyev lays solid foundation for country's future with formation of strong, patriotic youth - Youth Foundation (VIDEO) Politics 4 February 18:34
Our green energy strategy is in final stages of planning - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:31
Very soon we will inaugurate new power station in Gobu district of Baku with capacity of almost 400 megawatts - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:27
Azerbaijan already for many years proved itself as reliable source of energy - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:22
Azerbaijani gas is needed for new markets - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:20
Our energy policy always was very open, transparent, business-and-result- oriented, and led to cooperation and mutual support - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 4 February 18:19
Last year Azerbaijani export of natural gas was 19 billion cubic meters - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:13
Azerbaijan always been reliable supplier of energy resources to international markets - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:11
U.S. job growth beats expectations in January US 4 February 18:02
Citadel, Saba gain in January as market drop left many hedge funds with losses Israel 4 February 18:00
2021 was milestone in terms of lowering emissions - NGO Forum on ADB Oil&Gas 4 February 17:55
Southern Gas Corridor is very important alternative for Albania – deputy minister Oil&Gas 4 February 17:53
Azerbaijan has significant potential for development of renewable energy sources - European commissioner Economy 4 February 17:52
SOFAZ unveils revenues from sale of gas and condensate from Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 4 February 17:44
Iran-Oman trade increases Business 4 February 17:40
Azerbaijani gas is most relevant, real source - Peter Szijjarto Oil&Gas 4 February 17:33
Turkmen state concern opens tender to buy vehicle, special equipment Tenders 4 February 17:28
N. Macedonia soon to start project for joining Southern Gas Corridor – minister Oil&Gas 4 February 17:27
Southern Gas Corridor important for dev’t of gas market - Amos Hochstein Oil&Gas 4 February 17:20
Azerbaijan ready to co-op with countries wishing to purchase additional volumes of gas – minister Oil&Gas 4 February 17:15
SOFAZ names revenues from Azerbaijan's largest oil-gas project Oil&Gas 4 February 17:15
Turkmen Trading House begins operations in Russia’s Tatarstan Business 4 February 17:07
Southern Gas Corridor transported over 18.5 bcm of gas – minister Oil&Gas 4 February 17:06
NGO Forum on ADB points out leaders in renewables dev't in 2021 Oil&Gas 4 February 17:05
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Zevardy field Uzbekistan 4 February 16:42
EU, Azerbaijan agree to step up in renewables sphere Oil&Gas 4 February 16:39
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 4 February 16:37
Southern Gas Corridor essential for Europe's energy security, transition to clean energy - UK ambassador Economy 4 February 16:37
