Kazakhstan’s new government faces task to restore country’s economic potential – president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 9:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s new government is facing the task to completely restore country’s economic potential, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the extended meeting of the government, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

“This is a very important task,” President Tokayev said. “Therefore, we must consider it as one of the priorities. The implementation of the planned reforms and the reduction of inflation rate are the main tasks. The main thing is to increase the income of our citizens.”