Kazakhstan’s new government faces task to restore country’s economic potential – president (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 9:26)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan’s new government is facing the task to completely restore country’s economic potential, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the extended meeting of the government, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.
“This is a very important task,” President Tokayev said. “Therefore, we must consider it as one of the priorities. The implementation of the planned reforms and the reduction of inflation rate are the main tasks. The main thing is to increase the income of our citizens.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia
Even France came to terms with new realities in region created by President Ilham Aliyev - Trend news agency's editor-in-chief on air of CBC (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO)