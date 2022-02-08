Kazakhstan sets up fixed prices for raw and commercial gas (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Prices for raw and commercial gas in Kazakhstan will stay fixed until January 1, 2024 at the level of last year’s December, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the expanded governmental meeting with participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

According to Smailov, manufacturing of socially important food products will be increased in the country to saturate the domestic market and prevent possible shortage.

“In the direction of “Ensuring Macroeconomic Stability”, the government will focus on the implementation of a set of measures to control and reduce inflation, improve tariff policy, ensure financial discipline and transparency,” he noted.

Besides, according to him, the first stage of the creation of the National Commodity Distribution System will be implemented.

“The domestic market will be provided with additional 150,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas,” Smailov said.