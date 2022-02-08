Kazakhstan to hold discussions on reorganization of Samruk Kazyna fund - president (UPDATE)

Kazakhstan 8 February 2022 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

details added (first version posted on 10:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The more detailed discussions of the plan to reorganize Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund will be held in 10 days, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the extended meeting of the government, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

“Firstly, this is the transparency of public procurement, I have been talking about this for the third year, big results have not been achieved yet,” Tokayev said. “Moreover, it is a matter of transparency in holding the tenders. Samruk-Kazyna conducts a huge volume of work related to construction and reconstruction.”

“As a rule, the same companies win, then they give the volume of work to the subcontracting organizations, which, in turn, to “sub-subcontracting” organizations,” the president stressed. “Of course, this has a very negative effect on the quality of work and prices.”

Tokayev said that of course, this is a decisive fight against monopolies in this sphere.

The president stressed that it is necessary to focus on these three issues.

“We should decide once again how Samruk-Kazyna will be reconstructed,” Tokayev said.

