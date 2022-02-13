Kazakhstan confirms 1,957 new COVID-9 cases
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,957 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
199 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 488 in Almaty, 19 in Shymkent, 128 in Akmola region, 29 in Aktobe region, 150 in Almaty region, 24 in Atyrau region, 96 in East Kazakhstan, 54 in Zhambyl region, 48 in West Kazakhstan, 194 in Karaganda region, 146 in Kostanay region, 16 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 166 in Pavlodar region, 185 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s tally to 1,289,909.
