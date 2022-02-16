1,508 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,508 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 1,293,901 cases were identified in the country, of which 13,494 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5,394 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 1,236,236.