During January riots there was real threat to security of Kazakh citizens and integrity of country - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

One thing for sure: during the January riots there was a real threat to the security of Kazakh citizens and the integrity of the country, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Qazaqstan TV, Trend reports.

"A large-scale investigation is now underway. The Prosecutor General's Office regularly publishes accurate and reliable information. It is too early to draw any conclusions. This is difficult job. Investigative actions are being conducted behind closed doors, as this is a very responsible matter," the president said.

He added that the investigation will take some time.

"I think that soon Kazakh citizens will definitely receive answers to all their questions. All information will be published. We will not hide anything from the people," the president said.