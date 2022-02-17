It is premature to declare participation or non-participation in elections - Kazakh president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
It is premature to declare my participation or non-participation in the elections, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Qazaqstan TV, Trend reports.
"The president can hold office for two terms, and this requirement cannot be violated. Perhaps, in my March Address, I will make proposals on this important issue. But now I consider it premature to declare my participation or non-participation in the elections," the president said, answering the question whether or not he will take part in the future presidential elections.
