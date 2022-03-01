US to help Kazakhstan undertake reforms to attract more foreign investment (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The US is committed to helping Kazakhstan undertake the necessary reforms to attract more foreign investment, the official at US Department of State told Trend.

The official noted that over the past 30 years, the United States has been a committed, long-term partner of Kazakhstan.

"The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, the Foreign Commercial Service, Centers for Disease Control, and many other U.S. agencies are working with Kazakh partners to help navigate the [COVID-19] pandemic, diversify Kazakhstan’s economy, and develop a vibrant civil society. We are continually finding new ways to promote transparency, combat disinformation, and expand education opportunities," the official added.

As throughout the region, the US is committed to helping Kazakhstan undertake the necessary reforms to attract more foreign investment, accelerate economic growth, and strengthen interconnectedness throughout Central Asia.

"We look forward to many more years of partnership with the Kazakh people, to create a safe, inclusive, prosperous future," the official said.

