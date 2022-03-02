Powers of Kazakh MP Dariga Nazarbayeva terminated ahead of schedule (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 08:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The powers of member of Kazakhstan's Mazhilis (lower house of the parliament) Dariga Nazarbayeva have been terminated ahead of schedule, Trend reports referring to Kazinform news agency.

“Nazarbayeva filed an application for the termination of her powers as the member of the Mazhilis of the parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan ahead of schedule,” Member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asylbek Smagulov said at the plenary session.

“The CEC of the Republic of Kazakhstan makes a decision to terminate Nazarbayeva’s powers ahead of schedule in accordance with Article 52 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, paragraphs 3 and 8 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated October 16, 1995, on the parliament and the status of its members and in connection with an application filed by a member of the Mazhilis of the parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazarbayeva,” Smagulov added.

The MPs supported this decision. Some 99 out of 101 MPs voted in favor of this decision.