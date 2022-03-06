Kazakhstan repatriates over 550 people from Ukraine

Since the start of the repatriation efforts, the Republic of Kazakhstan has evacuated 553 nationals of the country from Ukraine, Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of 553, 526 Kazakhstanis were evacuated to Poland and 21 to Moldova. Of 21, nine people traveled to Romania and seven of them jetted off to Kazakhstan. Two citizens of Kazakhstan stayed in Bucharest with the support of the local Kazakh Embassy. Of 21, five people went to Hungary and one to Slovakia.

432 nationals of Kazakhstan returned home safely via three repatriation flights organized by the Kazakhstani authorities, the Kazakh embassies in Ukraine and Poland and Air Astana company.

The fourth repatriation flight to Katowice, Poland is planned.

30 citizens of Kazakhstan are remaining in the city of Katowice. A bus with 30 more Kazakhstanis is about to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border. Nine citizens of Kazakhstan are at the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Lviv, ten people are staying in the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv and seven people are in Kharkiv. It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv operates routinely.