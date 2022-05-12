Number of flights between Kazakhstan and Germany to increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Kazakhstan and Germany will have 15 flights operating each week between the countries, starting from the beginning of July, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Air Astana plans to increase the number of flights on the Nur-Sultan - Frankfurt route from five to six flights per week from May 15, and from six to seven flights on an A321LR aircraft from June 1.

In addition, Lufthansa plans to increase regular flights on the Frankfurt - Nur-Sultan / Almaty route from four to five flights a week from June 2 and up to seven flights a week from July 4.

The flights will also be carried out on the Uralsk-Frankfurt route.

Flights are planned to be carried out in accordance with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and the schedule published on the airline's website.

Increased flights will boost bilateral relations between the countries and promote tourism development.