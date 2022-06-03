Referendum is important step towards developed democratic society in Kazakhstan – president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Holding a referendum is an important step towards building a developed democratic society in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement in an address to the nation on June 3.

“Changes to the Constitution of Kazakhstan will be made through a nationwide referendum for the first time in the history of our country. Holding a referendum is an important step towards building a developed democratic society in Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

“There was an active discussion and explanation of the draft constitutional amendments in the country during a month. The constitutional reform caused a wide response in the society,” he added.

“All its provisions are aimed not at increasing of privileges and powers of the president, but at strengthening the system of checks and balances between the branches of government, protecting the interests, rights and freedoms of all citizens,” Tokayev noted.

“I am sure that the nationwide expression on constitutional changes will lay a solid foundation for a new and fair Kazakhstan. Together we will make a reality of new Kazakhstan, in which social justice will be the main value and supporting structure of the new social contract,” the Kazakh president said.

“The referendum will be a test of our society for civic maturity and political consciousness. Central Referendum Commission and other authorized state authorities will ensure strict observance of all norms of electoral legislation,” President Tokayev noted.

“The voting process will be monitored by international observers and representatives of public associations of our country,” he added.