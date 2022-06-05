Referendum voter turnout passes 68% in Kazakhstan

On June 5, 2022, on the voting day the Central Referendum Commission during the day provided the information about the opening of polling stations and the beginning of voting, and every two hours the members of CRC RK presented the data of the regional, cities of republican significance and the capital city commissions about the turnout of the people who voted, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 22.00 of the time of the capital on June 5, 2022, 68,44 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots.

Including: in Akmola region - 73.81%, in Aktobe region - 58.06%in Almaty region - 72.83%, in Atyrau region - 67.68%, in West Kazakhstan region - 69.37%, in Zhambyl region - 69.59%, in Karaganda region - 77.39%, in Kostanay region - 72.28%, in Kyzylorda region - 79.89 %, in Mangystau region - 61.19 %, in Pavlodar region - 75.53%, in North Kazakhstan region - 75.49%, in Turkestan region - 80.66%, in East Kazakhstan region - 77.49 %, in Nur-Sultan - 57.06 %, in Almaty - 33.30 %, in Shymkent - 72.53 %.