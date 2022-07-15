Limit prices for retail sale of petroleum products approved in Kazakhstan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 09:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Limit on prices for retail sale of petroleum products have been approved in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Energy Ministry.

According to the order, the limit on prices for gasoline RON-92 and RON-93 are 187 tenge (39 cents) per liter in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, in other regions of Kazakhstan prices will remain at the previous level 182 tenge (38 cents) per liter.

The limit is related to logistics costs due to the distance of retail distributors from refineries-producers of petroleum products.

State regulation of RON-95 gasoline prices has also been removed from the list of petroleum products, as higher consumption of expensive imported additives and high octane gasoline components is required for the production of RON-95+ and higher.

According to the order, the limit prices for diesel fuel do not change and remain at previous level in all regions of Kazakhstan.