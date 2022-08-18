Saudi ACWA Power considers construction of wind farm in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Saudi ACWA Power considered construction of a 1-GW wind farm in Kazakhstan,Trend reports via Kazakh Invest JSC.

During a meeting with Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest JSC, Chief Investment Officer of ACWA Power Clive Turton noted that Kazakhstan has enormous potential in the field of renewable energy.

"Relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan are of great importance for our company. In order to implement the project for the construction of a wind farm, we plan to open an office in Kazakhstan," Turton said.