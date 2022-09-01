Kazakhstan's president proposes to extend term of presidency in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has proposed to extend the term of presidency in the country to seven years, Trend reports.

“After much thought, I came to the conclusion that there is a need to review the number and duration of the president's terms of office. I propose to establish a limitation of the President's mandate in one term of seven years without the right to re-election,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his Address to the people of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He noted that this initiative has a number of advantages.

“What is this initiative based on: on the one hand, seven years is a sufficient period for the implementation of any ambitious program. On the other hand, limiting the presidential mandate to one term will ensure the maximum focus of the Head of State on solving the strategic tasks of national development,” he added.