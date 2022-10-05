Era of oligarchic capitalism in Kazakhstan comes to end - President Tokayev (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 09:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The era of oligarchic capitalism in Kazakhstan is coming to an end, a period of social responsibility to the citizens of the country is coming, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this during a meeting with the public of the Karaganda region, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan closely monitors the activities of all major mining companies operating in the country.

"Kazakhstan will not allow illegal withdrawal of capital abroad. The country will monitor the implementation of various social programs by them. Particular attention will be paid to the process of modernization of production, and environmental protection. Tax payments will be under special control. If large industrial enterprises don't meet these requirements, Kazakhstan will be forced to end the partnership. This is by no means a threat, but simple, honest, and fair rules of work, are generally accepted throughout the civilized world. The era of oligarchic capitalism in Kazakhstan is coming to an end, and a period of social responsibility to the citizens of the country is coming. Kazakh citizens need an efficient and socially responsible business that occupies a leading position in the country's economy,” he said.